Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: North Carolina State 17-14, Virginia 22-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Virginia ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 66-60.

Virginia can attribute much of their success to Jake Groves, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State entered their tilt with Duke with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Wolfpack walked away with a 74-69 win over the Blue Devils on Thursday.

Mohamed Diarra was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael O'Connell, who scored 12 points.

The Cavaliers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 23-9 record this season. As for the Wolfpack, their victory bumped their record up to 20-14.

Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 16-7-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Virginia beat North Carolina State 59-53 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Virginia since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Virginia is a 3-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 121 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.