Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-1, Virginia 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:15 p.m. ET on November 29th at John Paul Jones Arena. Texas A&M pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1-point favorite Cavaliers.

Last Sunday, the Aggies didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Cyclones, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given Texas A&M was down 21 points with 2:44 left in the first half.

Texas A&M's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Solomon Washington, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Texas A&M was Wade Taylor IV's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Virginia and West Virginia played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 120.5-point over/under. The Cavaliers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountaineers and snuck past 56-54. The victory was just what Virginia needed coming off of a 65-41 loss in their prior match.

Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Reece Beekman led the charge by scoring 12 points along with 5 assists and 4 steals.

The losses dropped the Aggies to 6-1 and the Cyclones to 5-2.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Virginia is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Virginia is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

