Georgia Bulldogs @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Georgia 16-15, Wake Forest 19-12

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at LJVM Coliseum in an SEC postseason contest. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Georgia earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-76 win over the Musketeers. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Georgia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Silas Demary Jr., who scored 16 points, and RJ Melendez, who scored 14 points along with four steals. Melendez is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 87-76.

Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to Kevin Miller, who scored 31 points along with two steals. Miller didn't help Wake Forest's cause all that much against Pittsburgh on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Efton Reid III was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 18-16. As for the Demon Deacons, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-13 record this season.

Georgia came out on top in a nail-biter against Wake Forest when the teams last played back in November of 2023, sneaking past 80-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Wake Forest and Georgia both have 1 win in their last 2 games.