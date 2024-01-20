Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Louisville 6-11, Wake Forest 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at LJVM Coliseum. Wake Forest will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Demon Deacons couldn't handle the Wolfpack and fell 83-76. Wake Forest got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:16 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, Wake Forest got a solid performance out of Andrew Carr, who scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Kevin Miller was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals ended up a good deal behind the Tar Heels on Wednesday and lost 86-70. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Louisville's loss came about despite a quality game from Skyy Clark, who scored 16 points.

The Demon Deacons' loss dropped their record down to 12-5. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.

Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid win over Louisville in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 80-72. Will Wake Forest repeat their success, or does Louisville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisville has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Wake Forest.

  • Jan 07, 2023 - Wake Forest 80 vs. Louisville 72
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Wake Forest 99 vs. Louisville 77
  • Dec 29, 2021 - Louisville 73 vs. Wake Forest 69
  • Jan 13, 2021 - Louisville 77 vs. Wake Forest 65
  • Feb 05, 2020 - Louisville 86 vs. Wake Forest 76
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Louisville 82 vs. Wake Forest 54
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Louisville 96 vs. Wake Forest 77
  • Mar 01, 2017 - Wake Forest 88 vs. Louisville 81
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Louisville 65 vs. Wake Forest 57