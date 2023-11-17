Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Utah 2-0, Wake Forest 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

What to Know

Utah has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 9:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Wake Forest took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Utah proved on Friday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 82-53 win over the Highlanders. With Utah ahead 48-13 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Utah got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Lawson Lovering out in front who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds. Branden Carlson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Demon Deacons had to settle for a 80-77 defeat against the Bulldogs on Friday.

Despite the defeat, Wake Forest got a solid performance out of Kevin Miller, who scored 22 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andrew Carr, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Utes' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Demon Deacons, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking ahead, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-17-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Utah is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Injury Report for Wake Forest

Matthew Marsh: Out (Undisclosed)

Damari Monsanto: Out (Knee)

Jao Ituka: Out (Knee)

Efton Reid III: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Utah