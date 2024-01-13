Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Wake Forest looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 27-21 lead against Virginia.

Wake Forest came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Virginia 11-4, Wake Forest 11-4

What to Know

Virginia is 7-1 against Wake Forest since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at LJVM Coliseum. Virginia is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Wolfpack and lost 76-60.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Reece Beekman, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was Ryan Dunn, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Wake Forest's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 87-82 to the Seminoles. Wake Forest didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Wake Forest saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Miller, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Cameron Hildreth was another key contributor, scoring 25 points.

The Cavaliers' loss dropped their record down to 11-4. As for the Demon Deacons, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 11-4.

Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Virginia beat Wake Forest 76-67 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will Virginia repeat their success, or does Wake Forest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wake Forest is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Wake Forest.