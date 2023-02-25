Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Notre Dame 10-18; Wake Forest 17-11
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Notre Dame was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-59 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Guard Cormac Ryan (14 points) and guard Trey Wertz (13 points) were the top scorers for the Fighting Irish.
Meanwhile, the game between Wake Forest and the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Wake Forest falling 90-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Wake Forest was guard Tyree Appleby (19 points).
Notre Dame is expected to lose this next one by 7. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 8-19-1), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.
The Fighting Irish are now 10-18 while the Demon Deacons sit at 17-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame has allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wake Forest has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 45th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.90
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Notre Dame have won seven out of their last 11 games against Wake Forest.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Wake Forest 81 vs. Notre Dame 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Wake Forest 79 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 09, 2021 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Feb 02, 2021 - Notre Dame 79 vs. Wake Forest 58
- Feb 29, 2020 - Wake Forest 84 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Jan 29, 2020 - Notre Dame 90 vs. Wake Forest 80
- Feb 19, 2019 - Wake Forest 75 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - Notre Dame 76 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Feb 07, 2017 - Notre Dame 88 vs. Wake Forest 81
- Feb 24, 2016 - Notre Dame 69 vs. Wake Forest 58
- Jan 31, 2016 - Notre Dame 85 vs. Wake Forest 62