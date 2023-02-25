Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-18; Wake Forest 17-11

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Notre Dame was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-59 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Guard Cormac Ryan (14 points) and guard Trey Wertz (13 points) were the top scorers for the Fighting Irish.

Meanwhile, the game between Wake Forest and the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Wake Forest falling 90-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Wake Forest was guard Tyree Appleby (19 points).

Notre Dame is expected to lose this next one by 7. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 8-19-1), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

The Fighting Irish are now 10-18 while the Demon Deacons sit at 17-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame has allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wake Forest has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 45th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.90

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame have won seven out of their last 11 games against Wake Forest.