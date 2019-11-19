How to watch Washington vs. Maine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Washington vs. Maine basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Maine (away)
Current Records: Washington 2-1; Maine 1-2
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Washington Huskies at 11 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Maine came up short against the Portland Pilots on Saturday, falling 71-62.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Tennessee Volunteers took down Washington 75-62. F Jaden McDaniels had a pretty forgettable game: he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 15-point finish.
Maine is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Black Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
