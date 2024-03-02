Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Rice 11-17, Wichita State 12-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rice has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena.

The point spread may have favored Rice on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 65-43 punch to the gut against the Owls. Rice found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Max Fiedler, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for Rice was Travis Evee's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

UAB typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Wichita State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-66 victory over the Blazers.

Among those leading the charge was Colby Rogers, who scored 29 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 11-17. As for the Shockers, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rice was dealt a punishing 90-61 loss at the hands of the Shockers in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Rice was down 49-24.

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.