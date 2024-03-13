Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Rice 11-20, Wichita State 13-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the Rice Owls are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dickies Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Shockers couldn't handle the Green Wave and fell 85-75.

Despite the loss, Wichita State had strong showings from Colby Rogers, who scored 29 points, and Quincy Ballard, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Rogers hasn't dropped below 25 points for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 71-55 bruising from the Mean Green.

Despite the defeat, Rice had strong showings from Travis Evee, who scored 21 points along with two steals, and Max Fiedler, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Evee is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Shockers' loss dropped their record down to 13-18. As for the Owls, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season.

Everything went Wichita State's way against Rice when the teams last played last Saturday as Wichita State made off with a 87-66 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wichita State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wichita State has won both of the games they've played against Rice in the last 6 years.