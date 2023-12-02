Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Marquette 6-1, Wisconsin 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

Wisconsin will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Wisconsin waltzed into Monday's matchup with three straight wins but they left with four. They blew past the Leathernecks 71-49. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27.5 in Wisconsin's favor.

Among those leading the charge was Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Wahl was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles humbled the Jaguars with a 93-56 smackdown.

Marquette's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyler Kolek led the charge by scoring 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kam Jones, who scored 15 points.

The Badgers' victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for the Golden Eagles, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 6-1 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wisconsin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Wisconsin skirted past Marquette 80-77 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Wisconsin repeat their success, or does Marquette have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marquette is a 3-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin and Marquette both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.