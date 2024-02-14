Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Ohio State 14-10, Wisconsin 16-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Ohio State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. Wisconsin took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio State, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Ohio State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They snuck past the Terrapins with a 79-75 win.

Bruce Thornton was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. He didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against the Hoosiers on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They were the victim of a painful 78-56 loss at the hands of the Scarlet Knights. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Wisconsin was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Rutgers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Wisconsin struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Rutgers posted 18 assists.

The Buckeyes' win bumped their record up to 14-10. As for the Badgers, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Ohio State is playing on the road, but their 1-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 9-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio State.