Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Robert Morris 1-2, Wisconsin 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will be playing at home against the Robert Morris Colonials at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Wisconsin on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-59 to the Friars. Wisconsin has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Wisconsin got a solid performance out of AJ Storr, who earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Colonials were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 66-62 to the Tigers.

The Badgers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Colonials, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wisconsin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.