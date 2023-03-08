Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: Ohio State 13-18; Wisconsin 17-13

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at United Center in the first round of the Big Ten Tourney. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while the Buckeyes will be stumbling in from a loss.

OSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Michigan State Spartans. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brice Sensabaugh (21), guard Bruce Thornton (20), guard Sean McNeil (11), and forward Justice Sueing (10).

Meanwhile, things were close when Wisconsin and the Minnesota Golden Gophers clashed on Sunday, but Wisconsin ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67. Among those leading the charge for the Badgers was forward Steven Crowl, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buckeyes are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, Wisconsin ranks second in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Ohio State.