Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Wisconsin
Regular Season Records: Ohio State 13-18; Wisconsin 17-13
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at United Center in the first round of the Big Ten Tourney. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while the Buckeyes will be stumbling in from a loss.
OSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Michigan State Spartans. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brice Sensabaugh (21), guard Bruce Thornton (20), guard Sean McNeil (11), and forward Justice Sueing (10).
Meanwhile, things were close when Wisconsin and the Minnesota Golden Gophers clashed on Sunday, but Wisconsin ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67. Among those leading the charge for the Badgers was forward Steven Crowl, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buckeyes are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, Wisconsin ranks second in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Series History
Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Ohio State.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Ohio State 60
- Jan 13, 2022 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Ohio State 68
- Dec 11, 2021 - Ohio State 73 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Ohio State 74 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Feb 09, 2020 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Ohio State 57
- Jan 03, 2020 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Ohio State 57
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Ohio State 67
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 58
- Feb 23, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin 89 vs. Ohio State 66
- Feb 04, 2016 - Wisconsin 79 vs. Ohio State 68