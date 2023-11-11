Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: High Point 1-0, Wofford 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will be playing at home against the High Point Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Wofford took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They took down the Tornados 85-68.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, a fact High Point proved on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 105-51 win over the Knights. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-24.

The Terriers and the Panthers both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday.

Wofford came up short against High Point in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 91-80. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Wofford has won 3 out of their last 4 games against High Point.