Who's Playing
High Point Panthers @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: High Point 1-0, Wofford 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers will be playing at home against the High Point Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Wofford took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They took down the Tornados 85-68.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, a fact High Point proved on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 105-51 win over the Knights. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-24.
The Terriers and the Panthers both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday.
Wofford came up short against High Point in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 91-80. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Series History
Wofford has won 3 out of their last 4 games against High Point.
- Nov 12, 2022 - High Point 91 vs. Wofford 80
- Nov 09, 2019 - Wofford 89 vs. High Point 61
- Nov 10, 2018 - Wofford 68 vs. High Point 60
- Dec 17, 2017 - Wofford 70 vs. High Point 57