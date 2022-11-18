Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Wofford

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-3; Wofford 1-2

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Wofford Terriers. Gardner-Webb might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. A silver lining for Gardner-Webb was the play of Anthony Selden, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Wofford came up short against the Drake Bulldogs on Monday, falling 80-72.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 4-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wofford have won both of the games they've played against Gardner-Webb in the last eight years.