Who's Playing

Portland State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Portland State 8-11; Idaho State 7-12

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals haven't won a matchup against the Portland State Vikings since Jan. 21 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Idaho State and Portland State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. The Bengals are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Idaho State proved too difficult a challenge. Idaho State had just enough and edged out Sacramento State 65-61.

Meanwhile, the Vikings lost to the Weber State Wildcats on the road by a decisive 84-68 margin.

Idaho State's win lifted them to 7-12 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if the Bengals can repeat their recent success or if Portland State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.

  • Mar 09, 2022 - Portland State 66 vs. Idaho State 52
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho State 69
  • Dec 02, 2021 - Portland State 63 vs. Idaho State 55
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho State 43
  • Jan 21, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Portland State 57
  • Feb 27, 2020 - Portland State 89 vs. Idaho State 76
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Portland State 82 vs. Idaho State 76
  • Feb 21, 2019 - Portland State 99 vs. Idaho State 93
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Idaho State 69 vs. Portland State 67
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Portland State 91 vs. Idaho State 77
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Portland State 87 vs. Idaho State 83
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Portland State 74 vs. Idaho State 69
  • Feb 11, 2016 - Idaho State 88 vs. Portland State 71
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Idaho State 73 vs. Portland State 70