Who's Playing

Portland State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Portland State 8-11; Idaho State 7-12

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals haven't won a matchup against the Portland State Vikings since Jan. 21 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Idaho State and Portland State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. The Bengals are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Idaho State proved too difficult a challenge. Idaho State had just enough and edged out Sacramento State 65-61.

Meanwhile, the Vikings lost to the Weber State Wildcats on the road by a decisive 84-68 margin.

Idaho State's win lifted them to 7-12 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if the Bengals can repeat their recent success or if Portland State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.