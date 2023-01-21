Who's Playing
Portland State @ Idaho State
Current Records: Portland State 8-11; Idaho State 7-12
What to Know
The Idaho State Bengals haven't won a matchup against the Portland State Vikings since Jan. 21 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Idaho State and Portland State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. The Bengals are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Idaho State proved too difficult a challenge. Idaho State had just enough and edged out Sacramento State 65-61.
Meanwhile, the Vikings lost to the Weber State Wildcats on the road by a decisive 84-68 margin.
Idaho State's win lifted them to 7-12 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if the Bengals can repeat their recent success or if Portland State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Portland State 66 vs. Idaho State 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho State 69
- Dec 02, 2021 - Portland State 63 vs. Idaho State 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho State 43
- Jan 21, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Portland State 57
- Feb 27, 2020 - Portland State 89 vs. Idaho State 76
- Jan 18, 2020 - Portland State 82 vs. Idaho State 76
- Feb 21, 2019 - Portland State 99 vs. Idaho State 93
- Feb 02, 2019 - Idaho State 69 vs. Portland State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Portland State 91 vs. Idaho State 77
- Jan 18, 2018 - Portland State 87 vs. Idaho State 83
- Feb 09, 2017 - Portland State 74 vs. Idaho State 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - Idaho State 88 vs. Portland State 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Idaho State 73 vs. Portland State 70