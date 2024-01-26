Halftime Report

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: N. Arizona 9-10, Idaho 7-11

N. Arizona has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Arizona Lumberjacks and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. Idaho took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Arizona, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Lumberjacks beat the Hornets 70-61.

Meanwhile, Idaho's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-65 punch to the gut against the Wildcats. The contest was a 35-35 toss-up at halftime, but Idaho was outscored by Weber State in the second.

Idaho struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Lumberjacks' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.4 points per game. As for the Vandals, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

N. Arizona is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

N. Arizona beat Idaho 87-76 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does N. Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Idaho turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Idaho is a 3-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

N. Arizona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.