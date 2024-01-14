Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Illinois and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Illinois is up 39-37 over Maryland.

Illinois came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Maryland Terrapins @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Maryland 10-6, Illinois 12-3

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland is 8-2 against Illinois since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Maryland has not done well against Michigan recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Terrapins walked away with a 64-57 victory over the Wolverines. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:08 mark of the first half, when Maryland was facing a 33-21 deficit.

Maryland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donta Scott led the charge by scoring 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Scott has scored all season. Julian Reese was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Spartans 71-68. Having forecasted a close victory for Illinois, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Illinois' win on Thursday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Coleman Hawkins, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Those four blocks set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Ty Rodgers, who scored 15 points.

The Terrapins have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Illini, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Maryland is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 10-4-1 against the spread, Illinois has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Maryland is only 6-10 ATS.

Illinois is a big 9-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Maryland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Illinois.