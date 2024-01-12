Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Illinois looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Illinois is up 37-34 over Michigan State.

If Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-3 in no time. On the other hand, Michigan State will have to make due with a 9-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Michigan State 9-6, Illinois 11-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Illinois and Michigan State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. Illinois will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Friday, the Fighting Illini came up short against the Boilermakers and fell 83-78. Illinois has not had much luck with Purdue recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Illinois' loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Domask, who scored 26 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Quincy Guerrier, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Michigan State's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They took a 88-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Michigan State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Michigan State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyson Walker, who scored 27 points. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 13 points along with eight assists.

The Fighting Illini's loss dropped their record down to 11-3. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last ten times they've played.

Odds

Illinois is a 4-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois and Michigan State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.