Illinois vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Illinois vs. Miami (Fla.) basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)
Current Records: Illinois 6-1; Miami (Fla.) 4-3
What to Know
The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Center. Miami (Fla.) has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Illinois is surely hoping to exploit.
The Hurricanes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 80-55 punch to the gut against the Connecticut Huskies last week.
As for Illinois, the Fighting Illini can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were totally in charge, breezing past the Lindenwood 117-65.
Miami (Fla.) isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Miami (Fla.) against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Illinois' victory lifted them to 6-1 while Miami (Fla.)'s loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if the Fighting Illini can repeat their recent success or if the Hurricanes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 8-point favorite against the Hurricanes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
