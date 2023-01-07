Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 9-6; Incarnate Word 6-9
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Incarnate Word will be looking to right the ship.
The Islanders are hoping for another win. They made easy work of the Cardinals on Wednesday and carried off a 91-61 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's win brought them up to 9-6 while Incarnate Word's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Islanders rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. Less enviably, the Cardinals have allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 36th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91 vs. Incarnate Word 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Incarnate Word 58 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 53
- Jan 23, 2021 - Incarnate Word 72 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68 vs. Incarnate Word 47
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 74 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 70 vs. Incarnate Word 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 56 vs. Incarnate Word 51
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 15, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 97 vs. Incarnate Word 81
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90 vs. Incarnate Word 69
- Feb 02, 2016 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65