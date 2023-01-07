Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 9-6; Incarnate Word 6-9

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Incarnate Word will be looking to right the ship.

The Islanders are hoping for another win. They made easy work of the Cardinals on Wednesday and carried off a 91-61 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's win brought them up to 9-6 while Incarnate Word's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Islanders rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. Less enviably, the Cardinals have allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 36th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Incarnate Word.