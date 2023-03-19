Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Indiana

Regular Season Records: Miami (Fla.) 26-7; Indiana 23-11

What to Know

The #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the #21 Indiana Hoosiers are set to clash at 8:40 p.m. ET March 19 at MVP Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Miami (Fla.) beat the Drake Bulldogs 63-56 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for the Hurricanes was guard Nijel Pack, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, IU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Friday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Kent State Golden Flashes, taking their matchup 71-60. IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards in addition to five dimes.

Miami (Fla.) is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida State Seminoles Feb. 25 easily too and instead slipped up with an 85-84. In other words, don't count IU out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:40 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.