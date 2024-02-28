Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Oklahoma 19-8, Iowa State 20-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Cowboys, the Sooners got past the Cowboys on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Javian McCollum with less than a second left in the third quarter. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Oklahoma considering their 57-point performance the matchup before.

Rivaldo Soares was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points.

Even though Iowa State has not done well against the Mountaineers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cyclones came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 71-64.

Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Tamin Lipsey, who scored 14 points along with six assists and two steals. Lipsey didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Cougars on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Sooners' win bumped their record up to 19-8. As for the Cyclones, their win was their 16th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-6.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Oklahoma just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oklahoma was able to grind out a solid win over the Cyclones in their previous matchup back in January, winning 71-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.