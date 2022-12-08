Who's Playing

No. 20 Iowa State @ Iowa

Current Records: Iowa State 7-1; Iowa 6-2

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will look to defend their home court Thursday against the #20 Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Iowa and the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Hawkeyes falling 74-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Iowa State didn't have too much trouble with the St. John's Red Storm at home on Sunday as they won 71-60. Guard Jaren Holmes (14 points) and forward Aljaz Kunc (12 points) were the top scorers for Iowa State.

Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Hawkeyes are now 6-2 while the Cyclones sit at 7-1. Iowa State is 5-1 after wins this season, and Iowa is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawkeyes slightly, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa State.