Who's Playing

Oakland @ IUPUI

Current Records: Oakland 7-12; IUPUI 3-16

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 45-78 and 58-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. IUPUI will play host again and welcome Oakland to Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Jaguars were pulverized by the Cleveland State Vikings 89-54 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oakland lost to the Youngstown State Penguins at home by a decisive 85-69 margin.

IUPUI have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with IUPUI, who are 8-9 against the spread.

IUPUI is now 3-16 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 7-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.1 on average. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against IUPUI.