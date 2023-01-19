Who's Playing
Oakland @ IUPUI
Current Records: Oakland 7-12; IUPUI 3-16
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 45-78 and 58-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. IUPUI will play host again and welcome Oakland to Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Jaguars were pulverized by the Cleveland State Vikings 89-54 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Oakland lost to the Youngstown State Penguins at home by a decisive 85-69 margin.
IUPUI have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with IUPUI, who are 8-9 against the spread.
IUPUI is now 3-16 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 7-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.1 on average. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Grizzlies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against IUPUI.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Oakland 69 vs. IUPUI 58
- Dec 04, 2021 - Oakland 78 vs. IUPUI 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - IUPUI 71 vs. Oakland 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - IUPUI 89 vs. Oakland 85
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oakland 74 vs. IUPUI 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - IUPUI 73 vs. Oakland 71
- Mar 04, 2018 - Oakland 62 vs. IUPUI 55
- Feb 19, 2018 - IUPUI 74 vs. Oakland 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Oakland 82 vs. IUPUI 74