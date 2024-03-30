DALLAS -- Star Houston guard Jamal Shead, the Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the No. 1 seed Cougars' Sweet 16 game vs. No. 4 seed Duke on Friday night and had to be carried to the locker room by a pair of trainers. His status for the reminder of the game is officially questionable.

Shead suffered the injury on a drive down the right side of the lane where his right ankle flipped out as he went up for a shot. He missed the shot attempt and lied writhing in pain for several minutes before making his way back for evaluation. He did not return to the bench before the half and was seen leaving the locker room

Shead exited the game with 6:38 remaining in the first half and with No. 1 seed Houston leading 16-10. Duke then closed on a 13-6 run to end the first half and led the Cougars 23-22 at halftime.

Shead left the locker room before the second half with is leg elevated by a mobility scooter.

This story will be updated