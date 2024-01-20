Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Marshall 9-10, James Madison 16-2

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will stay at home for another game and welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison will be strutting in after a victory while Marshall will be stumbling in from a loss.

James Madison has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Warhawks on Thursday as the Dukes made off with a 89-70 win. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 103 points.

Meanwhile, Marshall managed to keep up with Old Dominion until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Thundering Herd found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-66 punch to the gut against the Monarchs. The over/under was set at 157 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Dukes' win bumped their record up to 16-2. As for the Thundering Herd, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. James Madison hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.9 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

James Madison came up short against Marshall in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 92-83. Can James Madison avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Marshall.