Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Kansas State

Current Records: Rhode Island 1-2; Kansas State 3-0

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Rhode Island netted a 74-64 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves on Tuesday. Four players on the Rams scored in the double digits: guard Ishmael Leggett (18), guard Louis Hutchinson (15), guard Sebastian Thomas (13), and guard Malik Martin (12). Thomas hadn't helped his team much against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, K-State had enough points to win and then some against the UMKC Kangaroos on Thursday, taking their contest 69-53. Among those leading the charge for the Wildcats was forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven boards.

The wins brought Rhode Island up to 1-2 and K-State to 3-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island is 18th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17 on average. To make matters even worse for the Rams, K-State comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 23.3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.