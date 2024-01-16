Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Baylor 14-2, Kansas State 12-4

What to Know

Baylor has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Baylor is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, Baylor's game was all tied up 27-27 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bearcats and snuck past 62-59. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Baylor has scored all year.

RayJ Dennis was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 11 points along with nine assists. Less helpful for Baylor was Jalen Bridges' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Kansas State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 60-59 to the Red Raiders. The loss hurts even more since Kansas State was up 36-24 with 19:06 left in the second.

Kansas State's loss came about despite a quality game from Cam Carter, who scored 15 points.

The Bears' win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 27.6 points. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 12-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Baylor and Kansas State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.1 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor came up short against Kansas State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 75-65. Can Baylor avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Baylor is a slight 1-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.