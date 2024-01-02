Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Chicago State 7-12, Kansas State 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kansas State. They will be playing at home against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Chicago State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kansas State, who comes in off a win.

Two weeks ago, the Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Shockers, taking the game 69-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas State to victory, but perhaps none more so than David N'Guessan, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points N'Guessan has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tylor Perry, who scored 17 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Chicago State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blue Demons. Chicago State has not had much luck with DePaul recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Chicago State's loss came about despite a quality game from Brent Davis, who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Davis has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Chicago State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Kansas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 20-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.