College basketball powerhouses link up as the Kentucky Wildcats (14-6) host the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4) in a 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge battle on Saturday night. The Jayhawks are on a skid, dropping three straight games. On Jan. 23, the No. 17 Baylor Bears knocked off Kansas 75-69. On the opposite side, Kentucky has won four games in a row, topping Vanderbilt 69-53 in its last contest.

Tipoff from the Rupp Arena in Lexington is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.

Kentucky vs. Kansas spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Kansas over/under: 140 points

Kentucky vs. Kansas money line: Kentucky -140, Kansas +118

KY: The Wildcats have covered in four straight games

KAN: The Jayhawks have failed to cover in their last five games

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is a powerful presence in the post. He has a soft touch around the basket and can score consistently on dunks and layups. He leads the SEC in rebounds (13.9) and is fourth in scoring (16.6). Additionally, he's tied for fourth in the nation in double-doubles (12).

Senior guard Antonio Reeves is a threat on the perimeter with superb range and a quick release. Reeves can hit a jumper off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot scenarios. The Illinois native leads the team in 3-point percentage (39.7%) on 5.8 attempts per game. Reeves is also second on the squad with 12.9 points per game. On Jan. 21, he racked up 23 points and went 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Why Kansas can cover

Junior forward Jalen Wilson is an athletic and strong finisher who excels at attacking the basket. Wilson barrels his way through defenders to absorb contact in the paint. The Texas native shows his high motor, constantly fighting to secure rebounds. Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring (21.4) and is second in rebounds (8.6). On Jan. 17, he notched a season-high 38 points and nine boards.

Senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is a strong and mobile guard for the Jayhawks. McCullar Jr. is able to beat defenders off the dribble while being a great cutter to create easy looks at the rim. The Texas native averages 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. He's recorded a double-double in five games thus far. In his last outing, McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

