Roster transition happens in college basketball quickly and the Wildcats are reshaping their 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster by the day under new coach Mark Pope. Former head coach John Calipari paraded five-star recruits through Lexington at a high rate. However, the one-and-done roster-building had downfalls as well due to the high yearly turnover and reliance on young players. Pope is now charged with constructing a roster that is built to win in March after Calipari failed to get out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell are out of eligibility, while Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards and Ugonna Onyenso have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Dillingham is viewed as the top NBA prospect of that bunch after averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game last season.

Freshman D.J. Wagner, a former top-five recruit in the 2023 class, has entered the college basketball transfer portal. Wagner earned MVP honors at the McDonald's All-American Game in high school, so his departure will be felt by Kentucky's basketball program. Several other players have entered the transfer portal following Calipari's departure, including center Zvonimir Ivisic, guard Joey Hart, center Aaron Bradshaw and forward Adou Thiero. In addition, four of Kentucky's six 2024 recruits have decommitted, so Pope will have his work cut out for him when constructing the Kentucky basketball lineup for next season. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

With a vast majority of Kentucky's top 2023-24 players heading elsewhere, Reed Sheppard is the remaining player to watch. He's projected to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but his family knows Pope well and the Kentucky native could opt for another season in Lexington, especially given Pope's emphasis on 3-point shooters in his offense.

Every other player slated to return from Kentucky's 2023-24 roster played sparingly last year, so Pope needs to add impact players quickly. One of his former signees at BYU, guard Collin Chandler, has committed to join Pope at Kentucky. The Wildcats still have one remaining player from Calipari's 2024 recruiting class -- point guard Travis Perry, the No. 73 player in the nation, per 247Sports.

Jordan Burks, Brennan Canada, Kareem Watkins, Walker Horn, Grant Derbyshire are the other players who, as of now, are expected to return, though none averaged more than 2.0 points per game in 2023-24. Billy Richmond and Travis Perry, the No. 22 and No. 73 players in the nation, according to 247Sports, remain in the 2024 recruiting class for the time being.

With at least eight scholarships available, Pope will actively look to add to the roster. For example, Pope reportedly has been in contact with TCU transfer JaKobe Coles, and he'll be looking at all options remaining in the 2024 recruiting class and the portal to be competitive immediately in Lexington. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

