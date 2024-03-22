Halftime Report

Oakland is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Oakland leads 38-35 over Kentucky.

Oakland entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Kentucky step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Oakland 20-11, Kentucky 23-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to clash at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Kentucky has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 584 points over their last six matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kentucky and Texas A&M didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Friday. The Wildcats fell 97-87 to the Aggies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game two weeks ago (85), Kentucky still had to take the loss.

The losing side was boosted by Rob Dillingham, who scored 27 points along with seven assists. He didn't help Kentucky's cause all that much against Tennessee two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Reed Sheppard, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Oakland waltzed into their matchup last Tuesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with an 83-76 victory over the Panthers.

Trey Townsend had a dynamite game for Oakland, dropping a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds. Blake Lampman was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and four blocks.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 23-9. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 23-11 record this season.

Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 13.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

