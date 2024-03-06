Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-21, Kentucky 21-8

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kentucky. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Kentucky has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 319 points over their last three matches.

The matchup between Kentucky and Arkansas on Saturday hardly resembled the 63-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats walked away with a 111-102 victory over the Razorbacks. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zvonimir Ivisic, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Ivisic didn't help Kentucky's cause all that much against Miss. State last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Antonio Reeves, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 75-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Despite the loss, Vanderbilt had strong showings from Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 21 points along with two steals, and Ezra Manjon, who scored 17 points.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-8 record this season. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 49.9% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their shots this season. Given Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Kentucky against Vanderbilt in their previous matchup back in February as the team secured a 109-77 win. Does Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Vanderbilt turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 17.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 19.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.