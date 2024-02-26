Duke star Kyle Filipowski was listed as questionable for Monday practice with a sprained knee he suffered while colliding with a Wake Forest fan during a court-storming incident, coach Jon Scheyer said Monday during the ACC's weekly teleconference.

"I'm not sure if he's able to practice yet," said Scheyer. "I know he was still a little sore yesterday. I'll know better later today at practice."

Scheyer after the game Saturday made the case that court-storming should be banned from the sport because the injury risk it presents to players, and on Monday he doubled down on that belief, adding that Filipowski was not the only one who could have been injured.

"Even in retrospect, you're watching it back and there's a ton of attention on Flip," Scheyer said, via the Fayetteville-Observer. "But if you go back and watch Jared McCain, there's a student face to face with him. ... It's a dangerous situation.

"The heroes of that whole thing were our student managers," he added. "Our student managers are running on the floor to protect our guys."

Duke has just one remaining road game on its schedule and the ACC regular season will come to an end over the next two weeks, but Scheyer said changes to court-storming because of the recent rise in such incidents should be implemented as soon as possible.

"Like, immediately," he said.

Filipowski scored a team-high 17 points in Duke's 83-79 loss and leads the team in both scoring (16.9 PPG) and rebounding (8.2 RPG) on the season. Duke plays Louisville at home Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.