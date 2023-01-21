Who's Playing
Incarnate Word @ Lamar
Current Records: Incarnate Word 7-12; Lamar 6-13
What to Know
The Lamar Cardinals and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Montagne Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Lamar proved too difficult a challenge. Lamar came out on top in a nail-biter against the Islanders, sneaking past 68-66.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Incarnate Word has finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 89-78 win over the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday.
The wins brought Lamar up to 6-13 and Incarnate Word to 7-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Lamar is 15th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. Incarnate Word has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 24, 2021 - Lamar 67 vs. Incarnate Word 45
- Feb 03, 2021 - Incarnate Word 67 vs. Lamar 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lamar 86 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Jan 22, 2020 - Lamar 89 vs. Incarnate Word 77
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lamar 76 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lamar 87 vs. Incarnate Word 81
- Feb 14, 2018 - Lamar 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62
- Jan 17, 2018 - Lamar 90 vs. Incarnate Word 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - Lamar 87 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Incarnate Word 89 vs. Lamar 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Incarnate Word 74 vs. Lamar 71