Incarnate Word @ Lamar

Current Records: Incarnate Word 7-12; Lamar 6-13

The Lamar Cardinals and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Montagne Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Lamar proved too difficult a challenge. Lamar came out on top in a nail-biter against the Islanders, sneaking past 68-66.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Incarnate Word has finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 89-78 win over the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday.

The wins brought Lamar up to 6-13 and Incarnate Word to 7-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Lamar is 15th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. Incarnate Word has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Series History

Lamar have won eight out of their last 11 games against Incarnate Word.