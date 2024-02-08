Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 8-14, Liberty 14-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Liberty has been on the road for three straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Middle Tennessee took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Liberty, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Flames narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Miners 67-65.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee's game on Saturday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They suffered a grim 88-65 defeat to the Hilltoppers. Middle Tennessee found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition.

The Flames' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-9. As for the Blue Raiders, they dropped their record down to 8-14 with that defeat, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Liberty haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've been averaging 14.7 turnovers per game. Given Liberty's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Raiders will need to find a way to close that gap.