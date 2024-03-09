Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-10, Liberty 17-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Liberty Flames are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Liberty Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Western Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 85-83. Western Kentucky didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Western Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. This was only their second loss (out of six games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Flames couldn't handle the Blue Raiders on Tuesday and fell 69-61. Liberty has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hilltoppers' defeat dropped their record down to 19-10. As for the Flames, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 17-13.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Western Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Liberty in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 70-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.