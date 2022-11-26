Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Liberty

Current Records: Delaware State 1-4; Liberty 3-3

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Liberty Flames at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Liberty Arena. The Hornets will be seeking to avenge the 96-60 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 6 of last year.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 95-60, which was the final score in Delaware State's tilt against the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. A silver lining for Delaware State was the play of guard Jevin Muniz, who had 21 points.

As for Liberty, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Bradley Braves 55-44 on Wednesday. The Flames' guard Darius McGhee did his thing and had 21 points.

Liberty's win lifted them to 3-3 while Delaware State's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. We'll see if Liberty can repeat their recent success or if Delaware State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.