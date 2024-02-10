Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-17, Lindenwood 8-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions will stay at home for another game and welcome the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, the Lions couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 65-55. Lindenwood has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to the Redhawks. Tennessee Tech was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-28.

The Lions have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-17.

Lindenwood came up short against the Golden Eagles in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 77-68. Will Lindenwood have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Lindenwood and Tennessee Tech both have 1 win in their last 2 games.