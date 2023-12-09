Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: UMKC 3-6, Lindenwood 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions will be playing at home against the UMKC Roos at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Lions couldn't handle the Bengals and fell 76-70. Lindenwood has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, UMKC was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to the Jayhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UMKC in their matchups with Kansas: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cameron Faas, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for UMKC was Jamar Brown's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Lions bumped their record down to 3-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.8 points per game. As for the Roos, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lindenwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Lindenwood came up short against UMKC in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 61-47. Will Lindenwood have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

UMKC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.