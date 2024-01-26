Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Little Rock and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lindenwood 41-26.

Little Rock came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Lindenwood 7-12, Little Rock 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Little Rock is heading back home. The Little Rock Trojans and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Lindenwood took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Little Rock, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.9% better than the opposition, a fact Little Rock proved on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Screaming Eagles out 77-75.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 78-68 to the Panthers.

The Trojans' victory bumped their record up to 9-10. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Little Rock's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Little Rock and Lindenwood were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but Little Rock came up empty-handed after a 97-96 defeat. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Little Rock is a big 12.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Lindenwood has won both of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last year.