Merrimack Warriors @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Merrimack 12-10, LIU 5-16

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Merrimack Warriors and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Steinberg Wellness Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Merrimack entered their tilt with the Blue Devils with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Warriors skirted past the Blue Devils 71-68. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% better than the opposition, as Merrimack's was.

Meanwhile, LIU posted their closest victory since January 4th on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Red Flash out 70-67. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Warriors are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-10 record this season. As for the Sharks, their win bumped their record up to 5-16.

Merrimack strolled past the Sharks in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 91-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Merrimack since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Merrimack has won 6 out of their last 9 games against LIU.