Stonehill College Skyhawks @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-19, LIU 3-14

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill College Skyhawks and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Steinberg Wellness Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with 18 consecutive losses for Stonehill College and three for LIU.

While it was all tied up 28-28 at halftime, Stonehill College was not quite Merrimack's equal in the second half on Sunday. The Skyhawks took a 63-47 bruising from the Warriors. Stonehill College has struggled against Merrimack recently, as their contest on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Sharks came up short against the Blue Devils on Sunday and fell 72-63.

The Skyhawks bumped their record down to 2-19 with that loss, which was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.1 points per game. As for the Sharks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-14 record this season.

Stonehill College opened the new year with a less-than-successful 73-68 loss to LIU. Can Stonehill College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stonehill College has won 2 out of their last 3 games against LIU.