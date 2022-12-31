Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ LIU
Current Records: Sacred Heart 6-9; LIU 2-11
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers lost both of their matches to the LIU Sharks last season on scores of 75-79 and 75-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Sacred Heart and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Pioneers came up short against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday, falling 74-67.
Meanwhile, LIU came up short against the Wagner Seahawks on Thursday, falling 69-61.
The losses put Sacred Heart at 6-9 and LIU at 2-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacred Heart has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Sharks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Sacred Heart.
