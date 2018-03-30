LOOK: UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma hilariously trolls NCAA's cup rule at Final Four

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

The NCAA's hard and fast rule of weeding out all cups at events besides its own that are custom-labeled with an NCAA logo has drawn plenty of scrutiny over the years, and even UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma seems to have found some hypocrisy in the idea.

At his Final Four press conference on Friday, Auriemma, seemingly well aware of the rule, brought a Dasani watter bottle to the podium. When an NCAA representative tried to take it from him, he played keep away.

geno auriemma is a master troll pic.twitter.com/IKdsuhXu3S — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 30, 2018

Masterful trolling from a masterful coach, that is.

Auriemma's antics merely re-surfaces what has been an ongoing debate -- why must all drinking cups be NCAA labeled and approved? The NCAA provided a statement with some clarity on that to SB Nation earlier this month.

The NCAA will provide the necessary equipment/product for all media and team areas. POW­ERADE (Coca-Cola) branded equipment/product must be available for all practice sessions and games. Participating teams must use the NCAA-issued coolers, cups and water (squeeze) bottles while in the facility on practice and game days. POWERADE and DASANI bottled product may be used courtside by media, staff, and coaches. Student-athletes are to use the cups and water (squeeze) bottles provided. No other cups, cans, coolers or water (squeeze) bottles or bottled products, may be used in locker rooms, courtside, or in the media areas. Generic napkins are to be used in the media refreshment and buffet areas. These items may not bear any commercial marks. All other cups should not have any commercial advertising.

Both Dasani and Powerade are Coca-Cola owned, so Auriemma wasn't running afoul. Nonetheless, his intentions to point out the silly nature of the rule proved successful.