LOOK: UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma hilariously trolls NCAA's cup rule at Final Four
Auriemma made a mockery of the NCAA's ruling to make sure every other cup outside its own is done away with
There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.
The NCAA's hard and fast rule of weeding out all cups at events besides its own that are custom-labeled with an NCAA logo has drawn plenty of scrutiny over the years, and even UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma seems to have found some hypocrisy in the idea.
At his Final Four press conference on Friday, Auriemma, seemingly well aware of the rule, brought a Dasani watter bottle to the podium. When an NCAA representative tried to take it from him, he played keep away.
Masterful trolling from a masterful coach, that is.
Auriemma's antics merely re-surfaces what has been an ongoing debate -- why must all drinking cups be NCAA labeled and approved? The NCAA provided a statement with some clarity on that to SB Nation earlier this month.
The NCAA will provide the necessary equipment/product for all media and team areas. POWERADE (Coca-Cola) branded equipment/product must be available for all practice sessions and games. Participating teams must use the NCAA-issued coolers, cups and water (squeeze) bottles while in the facility on practice and game days.
POWERADE and DASANI bottled product may be used courtside by media, staff, and coaches. Student-athletes are to use the cups and water (squeeze) bottles provided. No other cups, cans, coolers or water (squeeze) bottles or bottled products, may be used in locker rooms, courtside, or in the media areas. Generic napkins are to be used in the media refreshment and buffet areas. These items may not bear any commercial marks. All other cups should not have any commercial advertising.
Both Dasani and Powerade are Coca-Cola owned, so Auriemma wasn't running afoul. Nonetheless, his intentions to point out the silly nature of the rule proved successful.
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
-
Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville
Mississippi State is trying to improve on a second-place finish last year
-
How to watch UConn vs. Notre Dame
How to watch the favorite Huskies play the Fighting Irish in the Final Four
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print a new bracket here after all of the upsets so far
-
Jalen Brunson's 'robot' leadership style
"He's a machine. His work ethic is crazy."
-
Sister Jean's presser takes over SA
Sister Jean gives her thoughts on Loyola getting to the Final Four