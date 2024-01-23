Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Duke 13-4, Louisville 6-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Louisville is heading back home. The Louisville Cardinals and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Louisville and boy were they right. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 90-65 walloping at the hands of the Demon Deacons on Saturday. Louisville has not had much luck with Wake Forest recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Tre White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Louisville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Duke's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell to the Panthers 80-76. Duke didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Duke saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Caleb Foster, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jared McCain, who scored 20 points.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-4.

Louisville ended up a good deal behind Duke when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 79-62. Will Louisville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Duke has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.