Who's Playing

George Washington @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: George Washington 6-7; Loyola Chicago 6-6

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the George Washington Colonials will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Loyola Chicago is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Ramblers received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 75-62 to the Stanford Cardinal. Loyola Chicago got double-digit scores from four players: guard Braden Norris (18), guard Marquise Kennedy (14), forward Philip Alston (11), and forward Tom Welch (10).

Meanwhile, George Washington lost to the Seattle Redhawks by a decisive 85-67 margin. Guard Brendan Adams (19 points) was the top scorer for George Washington.

Loyola Chicago is now 6-6 while the Colonials sit at 6-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Ramblers are stumbling into the matchup with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17 on average. George Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.