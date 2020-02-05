Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions by model on 33-15 run

The Indiana State Sycamores are taking aim at their first winning season in six years as they battle the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in a key Missouri Valley Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Sycamores (13-8), who are tied for fourth in the MVC at 6-4, are 9-0 at home, while the Ramblers (15-8), who are tied for second in the conference at 7-3 and one game behind Northern Iowa, are 3-4 on the road. Indiana State last posted a winning season in 2013-14 when it went 23-11.

Tip-off from the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind., is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Ramblers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 127.5.

Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State spread: Loyola-Chicago -1.5

Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State over-under: 127.5 points

Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State money line: Loyola-Chicago -125, Indiana State +105

LOYCHI: Loyola-Chicago is fifth in the nation in field goal percentage at 50.2.

ISU: Indiana State is averaging 69.9 points per game.

Why Loyola-Chicago can cover

The model has taken into account that the Ramblers have won three straight games over Indiana State at Terre Haute and four straight overall. Loyola-Chicago is winning with defense and in its last five victories, the Ramblers have allowed an average of 49.6 points per game, while holding opponents to 39.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range. Loyola-Chicago is also 5-1 against the spread in its last six games as a favorite.

The Ramblers are led by junior center Cameron Krutwig, who leads the team in points (15.3), rebounds (8.2) and assists (4.4). He is averaging 17 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in his last two road games in Missouri Valley Conference play, and ranks in the top six in the conference in points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage.

Why Indiana State can cover

Even so, the Ramblers aren't a lock to cover the Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State spread. That's because the Sycamores have won three straight and five of seven overall. They are 161-150 in 10 seasons under coach Greg Lansing. He is just the second coach in program history to record at least 150 victories. Indiana State is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games against a team with a losing road record.

Junior guard Tyreke Key powers the Sycamores' offense, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Key is coming off a 27-point performance in a 78-68 win over Missouri State. He has scored in double figures in 10 of Indiana State's last 12 games, including a 31-point performance against Tennessee State on Dec. 18.

